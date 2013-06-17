what to name your ai

Giving a name to AI: cautionary tales and advice for brands

Would You Let AI Name Your Baby?

From there, it quickly produced 10 names and their meanings or popular references. Some notable inclusions were Cash, Wyatt, Ranger, Cody, Gunner, and Tucker. I was then given 10 more options (sans meanings), including Rhett, Colter, Harlan, Walker, Finnick, and Dallas. This time when it asked if any resonated with me, I said yes.

As far as the most prominent owners of the other names, David Faber is a longtime reporter at CNBC. Jonathan Turley is a lawyer and Fox News commentator who was “swatted” (i.e., a fake 911 call sent armed police to his home) in late 2023. Jonathan Zittrain is also a legal expert, one who has spoken extensively on the “right to be forgotten.” And Guido Scorza is on the board at Italy’s Data Protection Authority. “I’m unable to produce a response,” it says, if it says anything at all.

Since launching in 2005, Etsy has helped craft makers, creators, curators, and artists worldwide start and grow their businesses. There are now nine million sellers and 96.2 million active buyers. There are other notable concerns about using AI to aid you in a “name your feelings” exercise. Suppose the AI tells you that to deal with your feelings, you need to jump up and down and run around in circles.

Drawbacks of using AI to Choose Baby Names

However, you can customize your bot to resemble either a male or female by opting for certain facial features, hairstyles, and clothes. Parrott said that he started the project because he was interested in the way that deep learning algorithms are “good at dealing with loosely defined things,” and wanted to see how they would handle naming conventions. Unfortunately, Zuckerberg's response failed to clarify Facebook's policy and address whether or not the company intended on keeping it in place.

This strategic naming allowed Spacegoods to diversify into gummies, supplements, and accessories without being constrained by its original product line. Pay attention to conversations around you and even reflect on your own history, expressions, and mannerisms. It initially launched with a .ly domain (tatt.ly) before acquiring its desired tattly.com address. It’s easy to remember, simple to pronounce, and will fit neatly in your website’s homepage header.

Help Find Unique Names

We lived in New Hampshire at the time, and the state had just legalized same-sex marriage. We wanted to share a single last name, and we wanted to share that last name with our son. ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence chatbot developed and launched in 2022 by OpenAI. Finding the right ecommerce business name can feel like a daunting task.

You might choose a Japanese name for your baby to reflect the child's heritage or because you like the sound of the name or its meaning.

The ambiguity of “pot” gives the store the freedom to sell a wide range of plants and products.

You can make up to five name changes after your Etsy shop opens to the public.

The company rebranded to better represent its screen-printed clothing line and future aspirations.

If you’ve adjusted your business name elsewhere, or your Etsy shop name simply needs improvement, changing your name can help you make more sales in the long run.

Only a few people in Germany can imagine having a conversation with an AI chatbot as they would with a human. These are the findings of the first empirical study on the societal, cognitive; and social impact of generative AI (artificial intelligence) in Germany. The Allensbach Institute for Public Opinion Research was commissioned by Deutsche Telekom to conduct a representative survey on the use and potential impact of digital assistants and social bots on everyday life and society. Among other things, the researchers identified a tension between convenience and skepticisms among many AI users. It is convenient to trust AI results, even if you are aware of their susceptibility to error.

For example, if you sell handmade jewelry, including words like “handmade” or “unique” in your shop name can help attract your target audience. Maybe you’re not new to selling online and you already have an ecommerce business with an established name and brand identity. Expanding your business to sell on Etsy is a great way to diversify your revenue streams and reach a new audience.

Your shop name is the first impression Etsy customers will have of your online business, and can even determine your success on the platform. Your Etsy shop name should be memorable, unique, and descriptive, all while capturing the essence of your brand and products. To use SEO when coming up with Etsy name ideas, start by doing some keyword research. Think about the words and phrases your target market might use when searching for products like yours and incorporate these keywords into your shop name and product listings. This will help your business stay top-of-mind longer and could even contribute to some word-of-mouth marketing as customers tell their friends and families about this company they just purchased from. The quality of any of AI’s out depends on the quality of its input.

This covers subjects from what colors to wear to a job interview… to the ideal shade for prisons. And it places the governance of these systems within our human, social framework, subordinating them to human needs, desires, and rights. Whatever the outcome, it’s crucial that existing democratic processes, not commercial interests, determine the optimizations. Letting the market decide is also likely to lead to, well, sub-optimal decisions, for car-makers will have a strong incentive to program their cars to always come out on top, damn the overall consequences.

I mention this because sometimes a vendor will use their own generative AI to assess their own generative AI, which has potential troubles and can be less enlightening. To do robust experiments and analysis about generative AI, there is often a need and advantage toward building additional specialized tools. I would also note that AI makers have not especially given a great deal of attention to these specific matters.

But now there's also a premium, paid Gemini version called Ultra, too. Gemini might misidentify itself as Bard, however, as it struggles with self-awareness during the transition period, Hsiao said. For more on the latest happenings in AI, web3 and other cutting-edge technologies, sign up for The Emerging Tech Briefing newsletter. Perhaps the biggest irony in the realm of AI names is the fact that ChatGPT, the product that, more than any other, catalyzed the burgeoning AI Revolution, has such a widely disliked name. This makes analytical thinking and personal knowledge all the more important, as they are the basis for being able to check the accuracy of AI results. This makes references, such as those offered by tools like Perplexity, extremely important.

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Your web address is the shopfront of your business, and like any business on the High Street, you need it to be easy to find, and easy to remember. Hopefully, Google and Bing will provide us with the data we need to understand and report on how people are getting to our websites. It’s necessary for accurate communication and to provide clarity for clients or stakeholders when explaining whether you have visibility in the search or chat experience.

We can quibble that I didn’t name a specific feeling or set of feelings, though some might claim that being overwhelmed is a type of feeling. In any case, the AI suggested that based on my qualms, perhaps I was feeling apprehensive and possibly even hopeless. Observe that I didn’t immediately state what my feelings were. I merely noted what my day was like and how things were going.

Choose a name that reflects the content and purpose of your newsletter, while also being memorable and easy to understand. Consider using keywords related to your niche or industry, and aim for a name that resonates with your target audience. Starting an Etsy shop with the perfect name can help you get a strong start selling online or expand your existing business. But while it’s a great platform, Etsy has its limitations, especially when it comes to communicating with and marketing to your audience. To future-proof your Etsy shop name, start by brainstorming ideas that reflect your brand’s essence and vision without being overly specific. Think about words that describe your style or the vibe you want to convey, rather than focusing on a particular product.

Outcries When Your Name Triggers Generative AI ChatGPT To Treat You Differently – Forbes

Outcries When Your Name Triggers Generative AI ChatGPT To Treat You Differently.

Posted: Fri, 18 Oct 2024 07:00:00 GMT [source]

While AI can access a vast amount of data, it might not fully grasp the nuances of cultural significance or your family’s traditions. Some names hold particular importance within certain families, and AI might overlook these subtleties, leading to suggestions that might not resonate as strongly with the parents. Kansas Reflector is a nonprofit news operation providing in-depth reporting, diverse opinions and daily coverage of state government and politics. This public service is free to readers and other news outlets.

By and large, you are to first become self-aware about your feelings. Third, you are to analyze the identified feelings and ascertain where they come from, and what impact they are having on you, including otherwise assessing the feelings. Fourth, once you’ve taken those steps, you are hopefully ready to begin to manage those feelings and proceed on a better course in life. According to the “name your feelings” precepts, you are supposed to mindfully reflect on your feelings, aiming to identify them and then mull them over. Some experts refer to this as a form of emotional processing therapy. In a manner of speaking, you are encouraged or given direct permission to surface your feelings and decide what to do about them.

Analyzing How Names Are Being Used In Generative AI

Fully tapping the power of machine learning may well mean relying on results that are literally impossible to explain to the human mind. But a potential thread of connection identified by ChatGPT users is that these people are public or semi-public figures who may prefer to have certain information “forgotten” by search engines or AI models. Third Door Media operates business-to-business media properties and produces events, including SMX. It is the publisher of Search Engine Land, the leading digital publication covering the latest search engine optimization (SEO) and pay-per-click (PPC) marketing news, trends and advice. The company headquarters is 800 Boylston Street, Suite 2475, Boston, MA USA 02199. In addition to chatbots that can write haiku and artbots that can render a pizza in the style of Picasso, the generative-AI revolution has unleashed voicebots that can finally nail my name.

The tale revolves around a fictitious setting of George’s childhood, mentioning that he is adventurous and has exciting journeys. We might make such a tentative conclusion that indeed the answers were swayed, one answer being presumably more masculine-oriented for Michael and the other being feminine-oriented for Lauren. Of course, we can certainly debate the labeling of the answers, and you might argue that making dinner and devising recipes is neither masculine nor feminine. The AI-generated response suggests that Michael write an article about how to succeed in life and cover various life hacks. Professional artists and photographers annoyed at generative AI firms using their work to train their technology may soon have an effective way to respond that doesn't involve going to the courts. Colors can affect our feelings and behavior in ways so profound that studies have been conducted on how we can better use them in life, and in society, to “hack” culture.

You don’t want to have a too-similar name and should consider how product competitors brand themselves. ChatGPT allows users to interact with the chatting tool much like they could with another human, with the chatbot generating conversational responses to questions or prompts. After seeing this video, I knew I had to test the generator out for myself. While I’m not currently pregnant, I do have a running list of baby names saved in my notes app that is always open for additions.

Google and Bing have referred to their generative AI offerings as “experiences.” So that’s why we’re suggesting a new acronym for the results by those experiences be dubbed Chat Experience Results Pages or CHERPs. We expect Google and Microsoft Bing to continuously update and test the various elements, just as they continue to tinker with the traditional search results pages. There’s a fine line between language that clarifies concepts and jargon that unnecessarily clouds issues and creates confusion. The output is what we have called a SERP, or search engine results page.

His work has appeared in more than 200 outlets in 30 states. He has written columns and edited copy for newsrooms in Kansas, New Hampshire, Florida and Pennsylvania. He has also fact checked politicians, researched for Larry the Cable Guy, and appeared in PolitiFact, Mental Floss and cnn.com. Before joining the Reflector in 2021, Clay spent four years at the nonprofit Kansas Action for Children as communications director.

Our stories may be republished online or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0. We ask that you edit only for style or to shorten, provide proper attribution and link to our website. Please see our republishing guidelines for use of any other photos and graphics. Through its opinion section, Kansas Reflector works to amplify the voices of people who are affected by public policies or excluded from public debate.

Some believe we will eventually have sentient AI, which bodes for some extremely difficult questions and challenges, see my analysis of the hefty topic at the link here. You can see why some aren’t keen on using generative AI for these purposes. People might be misled or taken down a path that wasn’t what they really had in mind, or that they needed. Next, I mentioned that I was overwhelmed and could not keep up with my activities.

Before finalizing your name and starting your online store, gather feedback from multiple sources. Less than 1% seems hardly significant at all, but it’s not 0%. Of course, that data comes from the real world, so it often is full of human biases including gender and racial stereotypes. The more training you can do on your LLM the more you can weed out these stereotypes and biases, and also reduce harmful outputs, but it would be very hard to remove them completely.

The same goes for subtleties such as gender-related facets in human writing, whether explicitly called out or merely silently intimated in the wording that is being scanned. Qualcomm just announced two powerful new processors that excel at generative AI, one for laptops and the other for phones. As the potential applications for artificial intelligence continue to expand from text to images, video, and beyond, faster processing on your own device is becoming more important. At its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple lifted the lid on Apple Intelligence, its own artificial intelligence (AI) system that infuses your devices with machine learning goodness and AI power. Artificial intelligence systems are going to crash some of our cars, and sometimes they're going to recommend longer sentences for black Americans than for whites.

Naturally, the use of a mental health professional can make a huge difference in how things turn out. A versed professional can walk you through the entire process. They can gauge whether you are doing a true introspection or trying to fake the matter. When it comes to analyzing your feelings, having someone else that you can bounce things off is great, especially via a trained therapist who also will respect your privacy on these highly personal revelations.

If an AI program hasn’t been trained on a subject — unusual last names, for instance — it can conjure up authoritative-seeming but false verbiage. Moore posted about other names that trigger the same response when shared with ChatGPT, including an Italian lawyer who has been public about filing a "right to be forgotten" request. Social media users have noticed something strange that happens when ChatGPT is prompted to recognize the name, "David Mayer."

Ultimately, choose a name that resonates with your brand and appeals to your target audience. In today’s column, I examine the “name your feelings” form of emotional therapy that is sweeping widely and has become a pervasive trend. The interest here is that generative AI and large language models (LLMs) can be instrumental in people pursuing this fascinating cognitive act of naming and then reflecting on their personal feelings.

Suppose that a user named Lauren decides to ask the same question. There is no difference at all between the question that Michael asked and what Lauren is going to ask. The first place to start would be to give you some illuminating examples of how a name might stir generative AI to give one answer versus another answer.

By analyzing name popularity data, AI can suggest unique names that stand out. Do make sure you give the AI a prompt that has as much detail as possible so it can tailor the names to your preferences. Those curious about “Wirestone” may well turn to ChatGPT, as students have done since the technology made its debut. The experience of a curious person online has therefore degraded, not improved. Perhaps AI technology will improve in the months and years to come.

Don’t worry if your ideal .com domain name isn’t available—alternative top-level domains are becoming increasingly popular and recognized as safe by customers. A high-quality site with excellent user experience matters more than your TLD. In fact, a unique domain can help you stand out in a crowded market. For instance, if you’re in the electronics space, avoid overused terms like “electronics,” “technology,” or “future.” Instead, think creatively to carve a unique identity. Conduct market research to understand your competitors’ naming conventions, then aim for something distinctly different. The goal is to reflect your niche and products without mimicking your rivals.

Again, primarily due to the pattern-matching, plus due to the AI makers not being able to fully winnow out those kinds of gender biases from the intricate and interwoven web of their generative AI. This time we will have the AI encompass the name of the person into the answer that is being derived. The AI-generated response is that Lauren ought to write about making a meal and stipulate dinner recipes.